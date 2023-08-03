The suicide of a white school principal who was bullied after being accused of supporting white supremacy because he challenged an 'anti-racism trainer' has prompted an investigation into diversity and inclusion practices in Toronto.Richard Bilkszto, 60, killed himself in July after suing the Toronto District School Board for emotional distress which he says began in spring 2021, when he disagreed with KOJO Institute 'anti-racism' trainer Kike Ojo-Thompson.The KOJO Institute is a for-hire diversity and inclusion consultancy firms that had been brought in by the school board.Now, the board and Canada's education minister are investigating Bilkszto's death and whether the obsession with woke policies may have contributed to it.'I offer my heartfelt condolences to Richard's family and friends, as we remember an educator that truly went above and beyond for his students.'No staff member should ever be subject to harassment while in their place of work,' Education Minister Stephen Lecce said.When he disagreed politely, she snapped back.When he died, the Institute issued a statement of condolence for his loved ones.Bilkszto's attorney Lisa Bildy announced his death in July, sharing a statement from his family.'The stress and effects of these incidents continued to plague Richard. Last week, he succumbed to this distress.'His family and friends have been left reeling and wishing they could have had the chance to convince him that he was loved, respected and needed here. May he rest in peace,' the statement read.