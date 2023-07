© Joy Patrick



A "rare" cloud formation resembling waves in the sky has beenA photo of the Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds was captured by Joy Patrick looking out to the sea at Trimingham in Norfolk.She spotted them from her bedroom window on Sunday evening as the Eastern Daily Press first reported Chris Bell, a meteorologist from WeatherQuest, said the cloud photo was an "especially good, large example".He told the BBCand that the ones spotted in Norfolk were "probably some of the best I've seen in the UK in while".According to the Met Office website, Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds"They occur when there is a strong vertical shearThe clouds are named after Hermann von Helmholtz and William Thomson, Lord Kelvin - both physicists who studied turbulent airflow.