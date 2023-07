A comet with horns? Believe it.. Debris from the outburst looks like this:"Here is a quick view of Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks taken last night between some high clouds," reports Thomas Wildoner of Weatherly, PA.have been observed, suggesting that it might be a cryovolcanic comet like 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann.At that time it is expected to become a naked-eye object at 4th or 5th magnitude. Given its history of outbursts, however, the moment of easy visibility could come sooner.Amateur astronomers are encouraged to monitor developments. Comet 12P is currently crossing the head of Draco not far from the north celestial pole. With an astronomical magnitude of +11, it is an easy target for mid-sized backyard telescopes. Check out those horns! And submit your photos here