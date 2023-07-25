© IFJ PAN/NASA/JSC



it does not coincide at all with the maximum activity of our star!

there are other common periodicities of unknown nature in both cosmic ray and seismic data

Could it be, then, that cosmic-seismic correlations are caused by some factor reaching us from outside the Solar System, capable of simultaneously producing radiation and seismic effects?

DOI: 10.1016/j.jastp.2023.106068

Scientists have found a strong statistical link between changes in cosmic radiation and seismic activity, potentially aiding in earthquake prediction. However, the ability to predict specific locations remains unclear, and the discovery has led to intriguing questions about the potential influence of phenomena like dark matter streams.There is, potentially helping to predict earthquakes. Surprisingly, it exhibits a periodicity that escapes unambiguous physical interpretation.Strong earthquakes usually result in many human casualties and huge material losses. The scale of the tragedy could be significantly reduced if we had the ability to predict the time and place of such cataclysmic events. The CREDO project, initiated in 2016 by the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences (IFJ PAN) in Cracow, attempts to verify the previously known hypothesis that earthquakes could potentially be predicted by observing changes in... cosmic radiation. Statistical analyses have shown that a correlation between the two phenomena does indeed exist, but manifests characteristics that no one had expected.The international CREDO (Cosmic Ray Extremely Distributed Observatory) project is a virtual cosmic ray observatory, open to all, that collects and processes data not only from sophisticated scientific detectors, but also from a large number of smaller detectors, among which the"At first glance, the idea that there is a link between earthquakes and cosmic radiation, in its primary form reaching us mainly from the Sun and deep space,emphasizes Dr. Piotr Homola (IFJ PAN and AstroCeNT CAMK PAN), coordinator of CREDO and first author of the article describing the discovery in the Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics.CREDO physicists analyzed cosmic ray intensity data from two stations of the Neutron Monitor Database project (collected over the last half-century) and the Pierre Auger Observatory (collected since 2005). The choice of observatories was determined by the fact that they are located on both sides of the equator and use different detection techniques. The analyses included changes in solar activity, as described in the database maintained by the Solar Influences Data Analysis Centre. Key information on Earth's seismic activity was in turn sourced from the U.S. Geological Survey program.The analyses were carried out using several statistical techniques. In each case, for the period studied,This is good news, as it suggests the possibility of detecting upcoming earthquakes well in advance.Unfortunately,. Correlations between changes in cosmic ray intensity and earthquakes are not apparent in location-specific analyses. They only appear when seismic activity is taken into account on a global scale. This fact may mean that in changes in cosmic ray intensity one can see a phenomenon to which our planet is subjected as a whole."In the scientific world, it is accepted that a discovery can be said to have been made when the statistical confidence level of the corroborating data reaches five sigma, or standard deviations. For the observed correlation, we obtained more than six sigma, which means. We, therefore, have a very good statistical basis for claiming that we have discovered a truly existing phenomenon. The only question is, is it really the one we were expecting?" wonders Dr. Homola.Indeed, it turns out that the global nature of the observed phenomenon and the 15-day advance in seismic activity evident in cosmic radiation are not the only intriguing puzzles associated with the discovery.Furthermore,Only what conventional physical phenomenon could even qualitatively explain the apparent correlations?The lack of classical explanations for the observed periodicities provokes consideration of the possible role of other, less conventional phenomena. One of these could be the passage of the Earth through a dark matter stream modulated by the Sun and other massive bodies in our planetary system. The Earth, with its large magnetic field, is an extremely sensitive particle detector, many times larger than human-built detectors. It is therefore reasonable to allow for the possibility that it may respond to phenomena that are invisible to existing measuring devices."Regardless of the source of the observed periodicities, the most important thing at this stage of the research is that we have demonstrated a link between the cosmic radiation recorded at the surface of our planet and its seismicity - and if there is anything we can be sure of, it is that our observation points to entirely new and exciting research opportunities," concludes Dr. Homola.