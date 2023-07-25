Source: Lithuanian Foreign Ministry in a joint letter by Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Transport and Communications Minister Marius Skuodis and Agriculture Minister Kęstutis Navickas
Details: Lithuanian ministers said that the route between Ukraine and the Baltic states could become a "viable and long-term alternative" for Ukraine's grain exports.
They believe that improving the grain corridor's infrastructure and simplifying transshipment between different railways will help increase throughput.
In addition, they noted that simplifying administrative procedures at the Polish-Ukrainian border, introducing green lines and moving customs clearance to Baltic ports would allow for a several-fold increase in the volume of agricultural transport, both by road and rail.
Quote: "The seaports of the Baltic States have great capacities for transshipment of agricultural products - 25 million tonnes of grain alone per year."
More details: Ministers invited the European Commission to actively cooperate with all EU member states to ensure the transit of Ukrainian products and to assess the concrete measures proposed by Lithuania to strengthen the alternative Baltic route.
Background:
- Earlier, it was reported that Lithuania's main port could ship 10 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain, but the logistics of delivering the cargo to the Baltic Sea coast remain complicated.
- On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
- Ukraine appealed to Türkiye and the UN with a proposal to continue the functioning of the grain corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative without Russia, which has withdrawn from the agreement.
Through Poland, that has banned the import of Ukrainian grain.
And across the railway lines used to ship weapons into the Ukraine.
I cannot see anything going wrong here ...