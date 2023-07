Texas A&M's president has resigned after her botched hiring of a former New York Times editor to lead the journalism department which ended in her turning down a watered-down deal and complaining she was the victim of 'anti-woke hysteria'.Katherine Banks became the school's president in 2021 and immediately set about restructuring its many departments.Banks originally offered McElroy, who has 20 years of experience in newsrooms and a PhD, a tenured contract to lead A&M's journalism school.Her appointment was announced with huge fanfare in June. She spoke proudly of accepting the role at her alma matter.McElroy was offered a five-year contract, then a one-year contract, which she declined.'And I don't think other folks would face the same bars or challenges,' she said in an interview with The Texas Tribune about the botched hiring process.The school today announced Banks' resignation, saying in a press-release that there was a suggestion McElroy was a victim of 'anti-woke hysteria'.Banks took the blame for the 'embarrassing' debacle in a call with the school faculty senate this week.'I will say it has been a difficult week for Texas A&M. I'm saddened by the negative attention that we've received.'It's been detrimental to our shared goals and vision,' she said.