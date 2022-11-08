Society's Child
Still relevant: Watch this 1983 interview with a former CIA operative who explains how he circulated disinformation by using journalists
Not the Bee
Mon, 07 Nov 2022 00:01 UTC
Former CIA agent Frank Schnepp perfectly describes the process of laundering disinformation to the press in order to get the public to believe government narratives:
Based on this testimony, the CIA would lie to journalists, float the same lie within their own agency and agencies in other countries so that journalists would corroborate it, and peddle false information through trusted media figures.
And if you think he's lying, consider that the U.S. government sued Schnepp all the way to the Supreme Court.
If you think that the CIA and your government suddenly stopped lying to you sometime in the last 40 years, you are hopelessly naive.
Quote of the Day
None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.
- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Recent Comments
US and Allies Vote for Nazism at the UN Annually, each year, since 2005, the U.S. Government has been one of only from 1 to 3 Governments to vote...
Now it is a fact that pregnant mothers were deliberately excluded from the clinical trials of all the COVID-19 vaccines . It follows that we have...
Hopefully, a clear majority of people will have learned this lesson by now, and won't fall for the same tricks a second time. I’m not holding my...
I'm not sure if the debate ever got deeper (more multifaceted, but not deeper) than this scene from Signs: [Link] An interesting point there was...
what happened to normal women?
