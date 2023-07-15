kamala harris Coppin State University
Vice President Kamala Harris further tarnished her image this week. During a speech on climate change at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, Harris appeared to call for a reduction in population as a means to achieve cleaner air and drinking water.

Kamala stated, "When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water." The Vice President's comment, made in the context of discussing the Inflation Reduction Act, immediately raised eyebrows due to its alarming implications.


"Are you the population she wants to reduce?" quipped Thomas Massie.


The official transcript released by the White House acknowledged and rectified Harris' unsettling mistake. The word "population" was crossed out, and "pollution" was added within brackets, clarifying what the intended message was apparently meant to be.
wh.gov screenshot
Unfortunately for Harris, this was not the only blunder she made during the week. In a meeting with labor union and progressive leaders, the tongue-tied VP struggled to articulate a clear definition of artificial intelligence (AI). Her response resulted in what some generously described as a "word salad."

"I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing," Harris said on Wednesday. "First of all, it's two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it's about machine learning."