Since the media is shining a light on Trump's affair, it is only fair to point out similar actions taken by those on the other side of the aisle. Kamala Harris is not a particularly intelligent or charismatic individual, but In the 1990s, 29-year-old Kamala Harris dated married 60-year-old San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown . Harris was 31 years younger than Brown, who was married with a family at home.Harris accompanied Brown on his campaign trail and made connections along the way."The measure of his flamboyance is he'll go to a party with his wife on one arm and his girlfriend on the other," James Richardson, a reporter for the Sacramento Bee told People Magazine in 1996.. Still, Brown assisted her in her 2016 bid for the Senate and spoke favorably of her over the years.Harris refuses to acknowledge that her time as Slick Willie's mistress is what propelled her career. Brown is not remaining quiet. "I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker. And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians.But it is (D)ifferent! And that, folks, is how the leading world power found its second-in-command with absolutely no qualifications for the job.