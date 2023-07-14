© REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo



The United States and its allies need to speed up the delivery of weapons to Taiwan in the coming years to help the island defend itself, the top U.S. general said on Friday.The United States is Taiwan's most important arms supplier. Beijing has repeatedly demanded the sale of U.S. weapons to Taiwan stop, viewing them as unwarranted support for the democratically governed island that Beijing claims.assist Taiwan in improving (their) defensive capabilities, I thinkU.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters during a visit to Tokyo.Milley"I think it's important that Taiwan's military and their defensive capabilities be improved," he said.as it battles invading Russian forces. The issue has concerned some U.S. lawmakers.Milley said that relations between the United States and China were at a "very low point" and recent diplomatic meetings, including between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, were important to reduce the chances of escalation.Milley said the United States was looking at whether it needed to change where some U.S. forces were based within the Asia Pacific."We are seriously looking at potential alternative basing options," Milley said.