Taiwan is in talks with the Pentagon for half a billion US dollars in free weapons following delays in much-needed arms deliveries , the island's defence minister said on Monday.Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told the Taiwanese legislature that the talks had been under way for at least four months, confirming for the first time that the United States would send the free munitions.Chiu said when pressed by lawmakers on the deal.The US authorised the sale of 250 Stingers to Taiwan in 2019 butAsked what kind of weapons would be involved, Chiu said: "They will include missiles and some logistic services to help train our soldiers"These [extra] weapons will be items readily available in the US inventory," Chiu said, adding that timing of the delivery would be announced by the US., Reuters reported on the weekend, quoting an unnamed Washington source.Speaking to the legislature, Chiu said Taiwanese and US military officials started negotiating earlier this year about Taiwan's needs.On US military exchanges with Taiwan, Chiu admitted thatHe also said his ministry had been in talks with the Pentagon on joining the US-led Rim of the Pacific Exercise held every two years between June and July."There is some progress" in the talks, Chiu said but declined to give details.On Thursday, Chiu told the legislature that supply disruptions had stalled delivery of some of the 66 advanced new F-16Vs Taiwan has on order, but his ministry would make sure that all of them would be delivered by 2026.Also on Monday,he said.Taiwan has been under constant military threat in recent years from Beijing, which sees the island as breakaway territory that must be brought back under control, by force if necessary.Most countries, including the US, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but are opposed to any forcible change in the status quo.