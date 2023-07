© AP / Adel Hana



The bombardment came in response to several rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave.Israel has carried out airstrikes on several alleged Hamas military sites in Gaza, claiming they are a response to rockets fired from the area early on Wednesday morning.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the Palestinian side, and the IDF offered no additional details about the targets it had struck.The flare-up comes amid a reported pullback of Israeli troops from the West Bank city of Jenin, following a major two-day "anti-terrorist" operation which left several dead. While Hamas, which rules Gaza, has somewhat distanced itself from the events in the West Bank, several officials from the group had urged young men to resist by "any means possible," and even justified a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday as a "heroic" and "legitimate self-defense."