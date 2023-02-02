Israel launched airstrikes against several "terrorist" targets in Gaza on Thursday morning, hours after a rocket fired from the area was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system."The IDF is currently striking in Gaza," the Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a tweet around 3 am on Thursday morning. About 30 minutes later it shared some details about the targets of the raid, claiming that "IDF fighter jets struck a production site for raw chemical material production, along with a weapon manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas Terrorist Organization."There were no immediate reports of casualties,"The IDF holds Hamas responsible for all terrorism activity emanating from Gaza and it will face the consequences of the security violations against Israel," the military added., according to local authorities. Israeli officials said the army intended to arrest terrorist suspects, who opened fire and were killed.On Friday night, seven people were killed and three more injured outside of a synagogue in East Jerusalem,