'Muslim nations must take unified stance'

Iran has condemned the latest atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against civilians in southern Lebanon and the besieged Gaza Strip,against Israel.In a statement on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said the latest acts of Israeli aggressioninside the mosque's compound.The Thursday attacks, he said.Israeli warplanes hit targets inside Gaza following the firing of retaliatory rockets from the direction of the coastal strip over the regime's attacks on Palestinian worshippers inside al-Aqsa.The aircraft targeted the Hay al-Zeitoun area in southern Gaza City with three missiles. They also struck various other areas across the occupied enclave.Lebanese local sources said Israel targeted the Qlaileh area located between the plain of Ras el-Ain and the Rashidieh refugee camp south of the city of Tyre. The sources confirmed three Israeli missiles landed south of Tyre, two of them in agricultural areas and another in the Qlaileh Plain.Amid a rise in its retaliatory action against the Israeli aggression on al-Aqsa and Gaza, the Palestinian resistance fighters on Friday launched a new batch of missiles towards Israeli settlements. PalestinianThe Iranian spokesman also said President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahianand the Organization of Islamic Cooperation regarding the latest violent incidents.Kan'ani urged Muslim states to adopt a strong and unified stance to support the oppressed Palestinian people.Meanwhile, during a telephone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Thursday, President Raeisi called for an OIC emergency meeting to discuss the status quo in the occupied Palestinian territories.