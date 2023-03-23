© Getty Images / Ali Jadallah



Israel's military has admitted it made a 'mistake' by targeting civilians in an effort to shore up support for its 2021 campaignIsrael's army illegally targeted the country's population with a social media psychological operation to convince citizens that its airstrikes were "taking a toll" on Gaza during the 2021 'Guardian of the Walls' military operation, a Haaretz investigation published on Wednesday has revealed.Several days into the 2021 military operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit used dozens of fake Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts to post videos and images of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza using the hashtag #GazaRegrets.The social media 'psyop' went live several days into the 2021 military operation, when the IDF became concernedaccording to Haaretz.The IDF admitted to the outlet that it had worked with influencers to spread footage of its airstrikes on Gaza and even acknowledged setting up "a limited number of fake accounts" for that purpose, "in order to maximize audience reach" - thoughHowever, it dismissed the astroturf campaign as a brief, anomalous "error," insisting the bots had been operational for just 24 hours, with no similar episodes in the last two years.. However, it is legally prohibited from targeting the domestic population with psychological warfare, and so strict is this prohibition that the IDF was forbidden from deploying its tools domestically even at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when some in the government wanted them for contact tracing.IDF Spokesperson's Unit chief Hidai Zilberman has insisted the division's role is "to report nothing but the truth to the public" and that it would never stoop to psychological warfare ever sinceHowever, Haaretz recently discovered that not only does the unit regularly collaborate with local influencers to nudge Israeli public opinion, it was even referring journalists to a Telegram channel run by a creator the IDF had contracted as a consultant for "psychological warfare."Confronted with the totality of their investigation, a senior defense official described the situation to Haaretz as "scandalous ... something like that shouldn't have happened."