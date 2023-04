© Majdi Fath/Nurphoro via Zuma Press/APA



"The Ministry of Health strongly condemns the recent Israeli attacks that caused partial damage and horrifying experiences for children in Al-Dora hospital. These attacks not only put patients' lives at risk, but also create a sense of fear and insecurity among healthcare workers, patients, and their families."

"Today, the Palestinian resistance in Gaza fulfills its true pledge to Jerusalem and its people. The resistance reserves its right to respond to the Israeli attacks and aggression against our people, and the resistance shall remain."

"Any bloody escalation by Israel against Gaza will be met with the escalation of all forms of resistance."

The recent crackdown on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa compound has confirmed the fears of many in Gaza:It started on Thursday at 11:34 pm, when Israeli warplanes soared across Gaza's skies, launching the first airstrike on sites affiliated with Palestinian resistance factions in different locations in the besieged coastal strip.As the sound of bombs fills Gaza, people immediately start posting on social media, checking up on each other in anticipation of the breakout of yet another war. Minutes later, nearly at midnight, the airstrikes are heard again, this time louder and with greater persistence. The Israeli warplanes continue to occupy the sky as the constant buzzing of drones normalizes the war's prospect.Families immediately gather around and decide to spend the night together, watching and observing the news until dawn, when they have suhur, the predawn Ramadan meal, before beginning the day's fast. As they eat, they try to ignore the persistent sound of bombs dripping in the distance. Flashbacks from the two most recent wars on Gaza in 2021 and 2022 cross people's minds as the mounting fear and anxiety quickly become the prevailing sentiment.The strikes become more frequent at times when people are awake — suhur time and the dawn prayers.No human casualties were reported, but the destruction that was discovered by the light of day revealed the reasons underlying people's fears.The Gaza Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the airstrikes caused panic and fear for the child patients, doctors, and hospital staff. The MOH, in a statement, said:In Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, and Rafah, several residents and homes were also slightly impacted by the bombs.vowing that the resistance in Gaza was ready to defend the Palestinian people. The military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, the Al-Quds Brigades, said in a statement on Friday:The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) also warned in a press release of an Israeli escalation on Gaza:Last Wednesday, Israeli forces attacked the Al-Aqsa compound and beat worshipers staying overnight in the mosque for Ramadan prayers, detaining many Palestinians and denying them their freedom of worship during their holy month of Ramadan.This escalation was predicted weeks ago by Palestinians, as Israeli violence against Palestinians increases every year during the holy month of Ramadan . Many believe this is done to suppress the Palestinian presence in the holy site and assert Israeli sovereignty over the compound, the third holiest site in Islam. Moreover,On Thursday afternoon, rockets were fired into Israel from Lebanon. No group claimed responsibility for the rockets, while the factions in Gaza praised the move.when Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa and detained over 200 people on the 25th night of Ramadan. At the time, Palestinian factions in Gaza responded to the provocation by firing rockets. This, in turn, led to a 10-day war on Gaza, which left 200 Palestinians dead and hundreds of families homeless.