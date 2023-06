The Coast Guard flight yesterday discovered plenty of sea ice unusually close to Iceland's northern coastline, which could pose a risk to seafarers. At the same time, parts of the North Atlantic Ocean are warmer than ever before. RÚV reported first.sea ice expert Ingibjörg Jónsdóttir, who was on the flight yesterday, stated.Although the ice is thin in many places, it could be dangerous for smaller ships, according to Ingibjörg.The average temperature in the North Atlantic Ocean has never measured higher since record-taking began, breaking records for the past three months in a row. The ocean's average temperature isthan is considered normal.Halldór Björnsson, Coordinator of Atmospheric Research at the Icelandic Met Office, says there is no doubt about the reason for this warming. "The basic reason is that all the world's oceans are much warmer than they were, and that is simply the result of global warming," he stated.