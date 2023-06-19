© NOAA



global sea surface temperatures in April and May reached an all-time high

Sea temperatures, particularly off the north-east coast of England and the west of Ireland, are several degrees above normal, smashing records for late spring and early summer. The North Sea and north Atlantic are experiencing higher temperatures, data shows.The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has categorised parts of the North Sea as being inThe Met Office says temperaturesDaniela Schmidt, a professor of earth sciences at the University of Bristol, said: "The extreme and unprecedented temperatures show the power of the combination of human-induced warming and natural climate variability like El Niño."While. They have been linked to less dust from the Sahara but also the North Atlantic climate variability, which will need further understanding to unravel., in fisheries income, carbon storage, cultural values and habitat loss. As long as we are not dramatically cutting emissions, these heatwaves will continue to destroy our ecosystems. But as this is happening below the surface of the ocean, it will go unnoticed."Dr Dan Smale from the Marine Biological Association has been working on marine heatwaves for more than a decade and was surprised by the temperatures.He said: "I always thought they would never be ecologically impactful in the cool waters around UK and Ireland but this is unprecedented and possibly devastating. Current temperatures are way too high butMarine heatwaves are becoming more numerous,studied.The number of. Scientists said at the time the heat destroyed swathes of sealife "like wildfires take out huge areas of forest".The damage caused in these hotspotsand the removal of climate-heating carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.A report by the Met Office says warmer than usual marine temperatures are contributing to a reduction in sea ice.It found the amount of Arctic ice was well below average for the time of year but still above record low levels after near-average ice loss during May. However, Antarctic sea ice extent is exceptionally low, the lowest on record for this date by a wide margin.Dr Ed Blockley, the lead of the polar climate group at the Met Office, said: "Over recent decades we have seen a sustained loss in Arctic sea ice extent in every month of the year - especially in late summer to early autumn. Although the, it is still well below the long-term average."Antarctic sea ice has been at very low levels since November 2016. This year we have seen Antarctic sea ice shrink to a record low point for the time of year, following a second successive annual record minimum sea ice extent in February."