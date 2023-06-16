A man was killed on Friday after he was attacked by a wild bear at Cheerward village of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.An official said that a wild bear attacked a man identified as Zameer Ahmad Beigh, son of Muhammad Yousuf Beigh, aged 40/42 at Cheerward village.He was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, he succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, an official said.Meanwhile, locals appealed to the authorities to capture the wild bear at the earliest.