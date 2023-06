© Ilya S. Savenok | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images



Philanthropist billionaire George Soros confirmed that he is handing control of his $25 billion empire to his son Alex.The Open Society Foundations did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment but a spokesperson did confirm the details of the interview with the Reuters news agency.Voicing his concerns on a potential return of former U.S. President Donald Trump, the 37-year-old Soros told the Wall Street Journal:The older Soros, often targeted by right-wing conspiracists, has been one of the U.S. Democratic Party's largest donors — donating some $140 million to politically charged advocacy organizations and ballot initiatives in 2021.Referred to as the man who "broke the Bank of England" after he shorted the British pound in 1992, reportedly making a profit of $1 billion, George Soros left Hungary at the age of 17 to attend the London School of Economics working as a railway porter and waiter. Soros, in the WSJ article, described himself as the "go-to man when they want to blame someone."Soros' eldest son and Alex's older half-brother Jonathan Soros, founder and chief executive officer of private investment firm JS Capital Management, was previously believed to be the "clear successor," the Journal reported.According to an excerpt on the Open Society Foundations' website, George Soros was quoted as saying: "My success in the financial markets has given me a greater degree of independence than most other people.""I believe that in philanthropy one should do the right thing, whether or not it succeeds."