Thirty years ago, billionaire financier George Soros articulated a plan for a "New World Order" that he wanted to promote through his philanthropic efforts.I first came across Soros's old essays when I was working on the biography of my mother-in-law, Rhoda Kadalie. She knew Soros from his work in South Africa. She broke with him later, but kept a few of his publications in her collection.There are some interesting, long-lost gems. In one address in South Africa in 1994, for example, Soros amusingly admitted that he once pulled his funding out of that country because local activists seemed more interested in seizing his money than in producing results.Today, Soros is presumed by his critics to beCertainly some of the radical prosecutors he has backed, and the far-left groups funded by his Open Society Foundations, have earned him an infamous reputation, though it is debatable whether the 92-year-old is running his own operation anymore.Regardless, thirty years ago at least, Soros seemed genuinely concerned about freedom.which fueled many conspiracy theories at the time,It simply referred to hope for cooperation between former enemy nations. But Soros tried to give the idea more substance.In a paper Soros self-published in 1993, he laid out his ownHe was not optimistic: he thoughtHe began with a description of his philosophical approach to statecraft.Soros warned of situations in whichIn those situations, he argued,He also distinguished betweenby arguing that open societies accept that humans have an imperfect understanding of reality, while closed societies proclaim truth from on high.Soros then applied those ideas to understanding the post-Soviet world.The greatest danger, he said — writing in the early 1990s, during the Yugoslav Wars — was that(Interestingly, Soros did not anticipate that milder forms of nationalism, emphasizing freedom and sovereignty, could emerge.)But the U.S. could not be the world's policeman, he said, and the United Nations was a failure, as was the European Union, which was showing signs of disintegration.and Soros believed that NATO had "the potential of serving as the basis of a new world order in that part of the world which is most in need of order and stability." To that end, NATO had to be made strong enough to "project its power and influence" into the post-Soviet world. (He noted that Russia objected to NATO expansion, but ascribed that to wounded "national pride.")While "military intervention" might be necessary in some cases, Soros preferred using NATO — or a larger "Partnership for Peace," which could even include Russia — toThe first thing to note about Soros's argument is that he did not preclude an alliance between Russia and the West. Indeed, he welcomed it — on the condition that Russia would adopt a liberal, Western model of society and governance.The second interesting element of his argument is that he did not rule out using military force to compel post-Soviet states to liberalize, because he believed that "closed societies based on nationalist principles" were a threat to the rest of the world.It is unclear how widely Soros's ideas about intervention were accepted. He himself later opposed a war in Iraq to impose democracy by force.The administration, pessimistic about Ukraine's chances at first, came to believeThat is not the way Soros wanted to do it, ideally — but neither did he exclude it.