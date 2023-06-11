© Colombian army/AFP/Getty Images



"This isn't a search for a needle in a haystack, it's a tiny flea in a vast carpet, because they keep moving. Their bodies haven't appeared, and I'm sure that we would have already found them if they were dead."

© Reuters



"They would have needed to draw on ancestral knowledge, in order to survive. This is a virgin forest, thick and dangerous."

"The men walked 10 metres apart. In virgin forest, with trees 40 or 50 metres high, where the sun barely reaches the forest floor, a man can lose himself within 20 or 30 metres. If someone is separated, the forest swallows them up."

© Colombian Army/AFP/Getty Images



"I thank the president for his help and the Indigenous people who collaborated in the search for our children. I don't know how to thank them, because the word 'thank you' is not enough,"

"The jungle saved them. They are children of the jungle, and now they are also children of Colombia."

The remains of fruit with bitemarks made by small human teeth, a pair of scissors and nappies in the rainforest mud. All offered hope that four children, who had miraculously survived a plane crash thatalso survived the dangers of the Amazon.The oldest was only 13 when the plane went down on 1 May in southern Colombia. The youngest would mark his first birthday lost under the dense green canopy of trees and vegetation, alive with jaguars, poisonous snakes and other threats.The remains of the Cessna light aircraft were found two weeks later, with the bodies of three adults still inside. But there was no sign of the children, who come from theA long search through the virgin, inhospitable forest began.Helicopters hovered over the area around the crash, broadcasting messages from the children's grandmother, telling them they hadn't been forgotten, urging them to stay in one place, and dropping packets of food that may have helped them survive. In the middle of May, the children's father also joined the hunt.The rescue effort, Operation Hope, ramped up rapidly, eventually encompassingThe search continues for Wilson, one of the dogs who disappeared during the operation.As the days stretched into weeks, and the weeks into a second month, some in Colombia began to wonder if they were deluding themselves.Some of the rescuers went home, a combined command headquarters was dismantled. But a little more than a week before their discovery,He told Colombian journalists:Then on Friday, about 4pm local time, army radios crackled into life.. It was the army code for a child found alive; repeated four times it meant all four had survived, in a remarkable feat of resilience.Although malnourished, and covered in insect bites, none were in a serious condition. The military tweeted pictures of a group of soldiers and volunteers posing with the children, who were wrapped in thermal blankets, surrounded by the team that found them, with Cristian cradled in the arms of a rescuer.said Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, calling it "a joy for the whole country".John Moreno, an Indigenous leader from nearby Vaupés, told local media outlet Cambio:In addition to evading jungle predators, the children had survived heavy storms, and the area also hosts armed groups.in the search for the children, and described the challenging conditions of their mission.to protect them as they moved through the muddy forest floor, andAfter their initial helicopter evacuation to the town of San José del Guaviare,An uncle and their grandparents are among relatives now waiting to be reunited with the children.Narcizo Mucutuy, the children's grandfather, told Caracol TV station:Rumours initially emerged about the children's whereabouts on 18 May, when Petro tweeted that the children had been found. He then deleted the message, claiming he had been misinformed by a government agency.On Friday, after confirming the children had been rescued, the president said that for a while he had believed the children were rescued by one of the nomadic tribes that still roam the remote swathe of the jungle where the plane fell and have little contact with authorities.But Petro added that the children were first found by one of the rescue dogs that soldiers took into the jungle. He said that he hoped to meet the children on Saturday.