Puppet Masters
China rejects US request for meeting between defense chiefs
Reuters
Tue, 30 May 2023 13:14 UTC
"Overnight, the PRC informed the U.S. that they have declined our early May invitation for Secretary (Lloyd) Austin to meet with PRC Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu in Singapore," the Pentagon said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, referring to China by the initials of its official name, the People's Republic of China.
Li has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018 over the purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Russia's main arms exporter, Rosoboronexport.
The Pentagon said it believed in open communication "to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict."
Last week, White House spokesman John Kirby said there were discussions by the Defense Department to get talks going between Austin and his Chinese counterpart, who was named defense minister in March.
The prospect of a meeting was being closely watched given regional security tensions and trade disputes that have derailed plans for re-engagement by the world's two largest economies.
China's foreign ministry on Tuesday blamed the United States for its decision, claiming that Washington was "well aware" of the reasons behind the lack of military communication.
"The U.S. side should ... immediately correct its wrong practices, show sincerity, and create the necessary atmosphere and conditions for dialogue and communication between the two militaries," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters at a briefing.
Last week, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao traded barbs on trade, investment and export policies in a meeting in Washington that marked the first U.S.-China cabinet-level exchange in months.
Singapore security analyst Ian Storey said China's decision to shun Austin did not bode well.
"At a time of rising U.S.-China tensions, General Li's refusal to meet his American counterpart will fray regional nerves even further," Storey said.
Austin and Li will be in Singapore to attend the annual Shangri-la Dialogue that opens on Friday, an informal gathering of defense officials and analysts that also plays host to a string of side meetings.
Both are expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from around the region.
Li, who security scholars say is a veteran of the People's Liberation Army modernisation effort, is a member of the Central Military Commission, China's top defense body that is commanded by President Xi Jinping.
Quote of the Day
We have a political system that awards office to the most ruthless, cunning, and selfish of mortals, then act surprised when those willing to do anything to win power are equally willing to do anything with it.
- Michael Rivero
Recent Comments
I recommend this article to all readers: [Link] It reveals other facts which have been suppressed until now. - LG
Reads to me that Russia as the largest world mass, as a country and Nation. is being targeted from all areas of it's borders, land and sea, by...
The decline of freedom of speech began in this country when any discussion of the Holocaust, and any mention of the fact that a particular...
But wait, there's more: [Link]
Just let's compare China of today to China from 50 years ago (when Mao was still around). Unbelievable!
Comment: And this isn't the first time, because back in April China rejected a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. And just today: US releases footage of 'aggressive maneuver' by China during fighter jet intercept over South China Sea