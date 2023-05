© KQED



Aboutlast month as it was being shipped through the western US, according to reports.Explosives company Dyno Nobel reported the vanishing ammonium nitrate — the main ingredient in Timothy McVeigh's 1995 bombing in Oklahoma City — to the federal National Response Center on May 10, KQED reported The chemical, which can also be used as a fertilizer,, the outlet said.Four separate investigations have since been launched."The railcar was sealed when it left the Cheyenne facility, and the seals were still intact when it arrived in Saltdale [Calif.].," the spokesperson told the station.Dyno Nobel did not immediately return The Post's request for comment.