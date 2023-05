Scientists believe they have discovered the earliest human footprints - tracks left by a family of extinct humans 300,000 years ago.The perfectly preserved prints of, were uncovered in Germany This subspecies of archaic humans, formally known as The traces were discovered in the Paleolithic site complex of Schöningen in Lower Saxony, along with ancient animal imprints, including the first evidence of elephants in the region.The discovery was made by scientists with the University of Tübingen (SHEP), who pieced together the ancient seen found at the site.to drink and bathe, the team shared in an announcement 'In the middle of this scenery stands a nuclear family of the 'Heidelberg people.'The scientistsThe study's first author Dr Flavio Altamura said: 'Depending on the season, plants, fruits, leaves, shoots and mushrooms were available around the lake.'Our finds confirm that the extinct human species lived on the shores of lakes or rivers with shallow water.'This is also known from other sites with Lower and Middle Pleistocene hominin footprints.'Due to the footprints of children and young people,In addition to the human tracks, the team analyzed a series ofD Jordi Serangeli, head of the excavation in Schöningen, said: 'The elephant tracks we discovered in Schöningen reach a remarkable length of 55 centimeters.'In some cases, we also found wood fragments in the ruts that the animals had pressed into the ground, which was soft at the time.'One trace also comes fromAround 50 of the track marks were identified near the village of Trachilos on the western edge of the Greek island of Crete back in 2002.British and American archaeologists uncovered the prints in soft mud adjoining Alkali Flat, a dry lakebed at White Sands National Park in southern New Mexico.Using radiocarbon dating of seed layers above and below the tracks, experts from the U.S. Geological Survey dated the footprints as having been made over at least 2,000 yearsThe oldest tracks date from around 23,000 years ago, corresponding to the Last Glacial Maximum, when ice sheets covered much of North America andFor decades it's been generally held that homo sapiens first entered North America between 13,000 and 16,000 years ago — after the melting of the North American ice sheets opened up migration routes and much later than study co-author Sally Reynolds and her colleagues suggest.Few archaeologists have claimed reliable evidence for human habitation older than about 16,000 years.Additional— but some critics questioned whether humans actually made the stone samples.