Archaeologists in Poland have discovered the remains of a 41,500-year-old pendant made of mammoth ivory and decorated with puncture marks, which is the oldest piece of jewelry decorated by modern humans in Eurasia on record.The pendant, which is now in two pieces, was found during archaeological excavations carried out in Stajnia Cave, Poland, in 2010, and recent radiocarbon work dates it to around 41,500 years ago, a team of scientists reported in a paper published online Thursday (Nov. 25) in the journal Scientific Reports."The decoration of the pendant included patterns of," the team said in a statement. They noted that each puncture"It is the oldest known [jewelry] of its kind in Eurasia and it establishes a new starting date for a tradition directly connected to the spread of modern Homo sapiens in Europe," the researchers wrote in the study.The pendant, said study lead researcher Sahra Talamo, a chemistry professor at the University of Bologna in Italy, who specializes in human evolution and radiocarbon dating.The researchers noted that the pendant wasthat researchers are trying to understand, Talamo said."This is [a] very nice question, but at the moment, we cannot say much," Talamo told Live Science in an email. "We do not know what kind of change they faced that made Homo sapiens shape such a wonderful object."In addition to the pendant,