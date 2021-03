WHAT ARE THE MYSTERIOUS MARKINGS ON THE SHIGIR IDOL?



The Shigir Idol is covered in carvings, including what looks like code. The sculpture, known as the Shigir Idol, is now housed at the Sverdlovsk Regional Museum





While the messages remain 'an utter mystery to modern man', the Russian academic said its creators 'lived in total harmony with the world, had advanced intellectual development, and a complicated spiritual world'.



Svetlana Savchenko, chief keeper of Shigir Idol at Yekaterinburg History Museum, concluded that 'a straight line could denote land, or horizon - the boundary between earth and sky, water and sky, or the borderline between the worlds.



'A wavy line or zigzag symbolised water, snake, lizard, or determined a certain border.



'In addition, the zigzag signalled danger, like a pike. Cross, rhombus, square, circle depicted the fire or the sun, and so on.'



But the marks could have multiple meanings for the ancient makers who gave the idol seven faces, only one of which is in 3D.



'Images on the front and back planes of the Idol, possibly indicate that they belong to different worlds.



'If there are depicted myths about the origin of humans and the world, the vertical arrangement of the images may reflect the sequence of events. Ornaments can be special signs which mark something as significant.'



Mr Savchenko argues that the idol tells the story of the 'creation of the world' as understood by Mesolithic man.

A wooden statue discovered in Russia in 1890 is more ancient than previously thought, making it twice as old as Stonehenge, researchers claim.The Shigir IdolThis makes it almost twice as old as Stonehenge in the UK, which had been dated back about 5,000 years., the team from the University of Gottingen and Institute of Archaeology RAS discovered.The idol was in ten different pieces when it was first discovered in 1890 and discarded as a 'curiosity' to an earlier age - at the time it was impossible to say how much earlier that age actually was.It had spent over 10,000 years preserved in the acidic antimicrobial environment of the peat bog, which is within the Ural Mountains in Russia.The German and Russian team, according to archaeologist Thomas Terberger, speaking to the New York Times.It was a time when early forests were beginning to spread across a warmer late glacial to postglacial Eurasia., perhaps as a way to help people come to grips with the challenging environments they encountered.'It was 'suggestive of an appreciation for art and craftsmanship' by the people who created it, the team behind the study explained.It's more than twice as old as Egypt's famous pyramids, yet remarkably, much of the wooden sculpture has survived the years.The sculpture was thought to have been madeby ancient artists who used a polished stone adze and stone chisels of at least two or three different sizes to create its characteristic markings.People who built the idol had the skills for shaping and carving wood, so while this is the only object of its kind discovered so far, that doesn't mean they didn't make more, the authors explained.It adds to evidence that ancient hunter gatherer communities had a sense of art, ideas and complex rituals to an extent not previously understood, they said.'We have to accept that hunter-gatherers had complex rituals and were capable of very sophisticated expression of ideas and art,' Terberger told the Guardian.'These things didn't start with farmers, they began with hunter-gatherers much earlier.'The findings have been published in the journal Quaternary International