"There are some things we can't agree to. Russia and Poland have gobbled up a big hunk of Germany and want Britain and us to agree. I have flatly refused. We have unalterably opposed the recognition of police governments in the Germany Axis countries. I told Stalin that until we had free access to those countries and our nationals had their property rights restored, so far as we were concerned there'd never be recognition. He seems to like it when I hit him with a hammer."

'historians' continue to ignore it, even to this day, because they don't want to acknowledge the historical fact that Truman started the Cold War, and that subsequent U.S. Presidents refused to put a stop to it, but instead continued to feed its flames.

Truman's Nuremberg Tribunals were show-trials of Hitlerites whom the Truman Government didn't need, and whom it displayed as sacrificial wolves to execute in order to fool the world to think that America wasn't going to simply take up where Hitler's regime had left off in trying to conquer the entire world in a battle against 'communism'.

Germany — which has

231 U.S. military bases

(and you can count each one of them on that list) — is a vassal-nation of the U.S. empire, and therefore cannot make any decision in international relations that the U.S. Government (the empire's headquarters) won't allow it to make.

Germany's re-unification on 3 October 1990 turned Germany, a nation that

the Soviet Union had defeated in World War Two

as a consequence of Hitler's failed Operation Barbarossa invasion of the Soviet Union, into becoming, yet again, nazi, but this time under America's version of racist-fascism (nazism, the ideology), which wasn't entirely the same as Hitler's had been: it wasn't, at all, obsessed against Jews. It's obsessed, instead, only

against Russians

.

