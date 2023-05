© David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images



'Women have worked too hard ... over the past 30 years'.Twenty-one states have banned transgender females from participating in girls and women's sports, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants that number to rise.The son of the former New York senator appeared on CNN Saturday morning and said he opposes biological males participating in female sports.The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed in a 219-203 vote. All the yes votes came from Republicans, and all the no votes came from Democrats. But Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. , who was head football coach at the University of Mississippi and Auburn University, urged unanimous consent to pass the bill.Tuberville noted that he started out as a girls basketball coach and saw firsthand how important Title IX was in giving girls and women opportunities in sports.