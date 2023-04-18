Kennedy, a candidate for the Democratic Party's 2024 nomination, is speaking out against central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). His comments come in direct contrast to top Democrats, including President Joe Biden, who are aggressively advancing plans to replace physical cash with a "digital dollar."
The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy made it clear that he's pro-digital and financial freedom by opposing CBDCs, calling out de-banking, and blasting Digital IDs.
Kennedy's criticism of CBDCs comes as the Biden administration prepares to launch FedNow. FedNow is an instant payment infrastructure developed by the Federal Reserve that's set to launch in July. Kennedy warns that FedNow is "the first step toward a CBDC."
114 countries, which represent more than 95% of the world's global domestic product (GDP), are exploring a CBDC.
The Biden administration has said CBDCs "have the potential to offer significant benefits."
And the heads of major central banks have confirmed that CBDCs will be identity-verified lack the privacy of cash, and be programmable. This programmability means that central bankers or governments can make your CBDCs expire impose spending limits, or control what you're allowed to spend your CBDCs on.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has been heavily promoting the end of cash and called for the global switch to CBDCs. WEF members have been celebrating the level of "absolute control" over the public that "eliminating cash" will bring, as Slay News has reported.
Kennedy said that powers handed to governments by CBDCs "grease the slippery slope to financial slavery and political tyranny."
In a tweet, the presidential candidate warned:
"While cash transactions are anonymous, a #CBDC will allow the government to surveil all our private financial affairs.
"The central bank will have the power to enforce dollar limits on our transactions restricting where you can send money, where you can spend it, and when money expires."
Kennedy has also noted that the surveillance and control will likely not be limited to financial data because CBDC users have to verify their identity.
This link to identity means that governments or central banks can bring in lots of additional data linked to your identity, combine this with the financial data they extract from your CBDC use, and create an expansive Chinese Communist Party-style social credit score that dictates how or if you can spend your money.
The presidential candidate has suggested that such a score could be tied to compliance with arbitrary government decrees such as being vaccinated. Kennedy believes that COVID-19 and the banking crisis will be used by governments as an excuse to usher in CBDCs.
He predicts that, as governments introduce CBDCs, they'll start to crack down on cryptocurrencies and other assets that serve as an "escape route" from government control of the financial system.
He recently forecast that:
"The Fed will initially limit its CBDC to interbank transactions but we should not be blind to the obvious danger that this is the first step in banning and seizing bitcoin as the Treasury did with gold 90 years ago today in 1933."Kennedy, like many in the cryptocurrency industry, believes that this crackdown has already begun.
In a recent tweet, he claimed that the Biden White House has "organized bankers to participate in a sophisticated, widespread crackdown to destroy the crypto industry."
The presidential candidate's comments are describing Operation Chokepoint 2.0 — an alleged Biden administration effort to discourage banks from providing their services to cryptocurrency firms.
Kennedy added:
"The recent crackdown on crypto blocks exit ramps, removes alternative rails, and strengthens government control over both the financial and political systems.Kennedy's pro-financial freedom stance is in stark contrast to several other prominent Democrats who have embraced CBDCs and attacked cryptocurrencies.
"We should be wary since CBDCs are the ultimate mechanisms for social surveillance and control."
Biden's administration loves CBDCs and financial surveillance.
As Slay News recently reported, Biden himself ordered the Federal Reserve to move forward with CBDC plans.
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a former presidential candidate, is another well-known Democrat that has declared war on cryptocurrencies and welcomed CBDCs. She recently launched an "anti-crypto" Senate re-election campaign. She has also previously called for surveillance of cryptocurrency wallets.
In a 2022 interview with NBC, she expressed her disdain for Bitcoin. During the interview, she told anchor Chuck Todd that "it's time" for CBDCs.
Warren's call for the introduction of CBDCs came just one month after President Biden signed an executive order that instructed federal agencies to explore a digital dollar and develop a cryptocurrency regulation strategy.
Despite the clear efforts of the Biden administration and Warren to push a CBDC, the Federal Reserve is downplaying Kennedy's concerns that FedNow is the first step towards a CBDC.
The central bank claims that FedNow is not a "step toward eliminating any form of payment" and that it has "made no decision on issuing a central bank digital currency."
Nevertheless, Kennedy is sounding the alarm about a trend that should concern anyone who values their freedom.
