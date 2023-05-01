© Medios y Media/Getty Images

KISS singer and guitarist Paul Stanley called normalizing gender reassignment surgery on children a "sad and dangerous trend" on Sunday, sparking both backlash and praise for his comments as the nation battles many states crafting legislation surrounding so-called gender-affirming care.Stanley, 71, who co-founded the iconic rock n' roll group formed in the 1970s, posted on Twitter a statement where he shared thoughts about the controversial topic and new social contagion that has swept the U.S. recently and convinced minors to mutilate their body parts."With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the 'fun' of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad," he concluded.Yet, despite critics pointing out a man who trademarked his career wearing flamboyant makeup and clothing, supporters of Stanley's statement applauded him for speaking out against the transgender culture's push for children.Stanley's comments come after several Republican-led states, including Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, and Tennessee, passed legislation banning transgender procedures for children.Last week, the Department of Justice sued Tennessee over a state law prohibiting transgender hormone treatments and surgeries for minors.According to the DOJ, Tennessee's ban on transgender treatments for minors violates the Equal Protection Clause. The law discriminates against "transgender youth" diagnosed with gender dysphoria, blocking transgender treatments for them "while allowing non-transgender minors access to the same or similar procedures," the DOJ claims.Tennessee officials responded to the Biden administration's lawsuit against the state, promising to fight to uphold the law and stand up for children.