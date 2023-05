On Friday, actor Matthew Lawrence said on his podcast Brotherly Love , co-hosted by his brothers and fellow actors Andrew and Joey Lawrence, both actors, that he was "propositioned to get a huge role" by a famous director to get a role in a Marvel movie.and mentioned actor Terry Crews who came forward in 2017 with allegations of a sexual assault he suffered at the hands of a Hollywood power broker, reports the Washington Post 43-year-old Lawrence, best known as one of the siblings in the Robin Williams vehicle Mrs. Doubtfire and for the sitcom Boy Meets World, made the comments after the brothers reflected on the #MeToo movement.