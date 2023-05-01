Matthew Lawrence
On Friday, actor Matthew Lawrence said on his podcast Brotherly Love, co-hosted by his brothers and fellow actors Andrew and Joey Lawrence, both actors, that he was "propositioned to get a huge role" by a famous director to get a role in a Marvel movie.

"Whether it's another woman or another man in power, there's been many times in my life where I've been propositioned to get a huge role," Lawrence said. "I've lost my agency because I went to the hotel room — which I can't believe they would send me to — of a very prominent Oscar award-winning director, who showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off and said he needed to take Polaroids of me and then if I did XY and Z I would be the next Marvel character."

"I didn't do that. And my agency fired me because I left this, this director's room," he added.

The actor noted that "a lot of other male friends" have gone through similar circumstances "with both men and women" and mentioned actor Terry Crews who came forward in 2017 with allegations of a sexual assault he suffered at the hands of a Hollywood power broker, reports the Washington Post.

43-year-old Lawrence, best known as one of the siblings in the Robin Williams vehicle Mrs. Doubtfire and for the sitcom Boy Meets World, made the comments after the brothers reflected on the #MeToo movement.