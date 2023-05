© Alex Wong/Getty Images

All nine Supreme Court Justices issued a statement late last week pushing back on attempts from Senate Democrats to implement new ethics oversight measures over the nation's highest court which comes after the political Left has tried to generate controversy surrounding three conservative justices in recent weeks.The statement from the nine justices said that they wrote it to "provide new clarity to the bar and to the public on how the Justices address certain recurring issues, and also seeks to dispel some common misconceptions."The letter also addressed recent threats against justices, which reached a fever pitch last year when a leftist reportedly attempted to assassinate up to 3 conservative justices."A word is necessary concerning security. Judges at all levels face increased threats to personal safety," the letter said. "These threats are magnified with respect to Members of the Supreme Court, given the higher profile of the matters they address. Recent episodes confirm that such dangers are not merely hypothetical. Security issues are addressed by the Supreme Court Police, United States Marshals, state and local law enforcement, and other authorities. Matters considered here concerning issues such as travel, accommodations, and disclosure may at times have to take into account security guidance."