Brett Kavanaugh
© Tom Williams/Getty Images
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
The California man who was arrested outside of the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh faces a federal indictment for attempting to assassinate a justice of the United States.

A federal grand jury issued the indictment on Wednesday against 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske, who does not have an initial court appearance scheduled as of this time.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted, but the Justice Department stressed in a press release that "[a]ctual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties."

The single-count indictment also includes a forfeiture claim, asking Roske to turn over a Glock 17, two magazines, ammunition, a speed loader, tactical gear, and burglary tools.

Roske was arrested outside of Kavanaugh's home early last Wednesday. Court documents show Roske was unhappy with the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion regarding abortion.