Man faces federal indictment for Justice Kavanuagh assassination attempt
Just the News
Wed, 15 Jun 2022 18:58 UTC
A federal grand jury issued the indictment on Wednesday against 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske, who does not have an initial court appearance scheduled as of this time.
He faces up to life in prison if convicted, but the Justice Department stressed in a press release that "[a]ctual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties."
The single-count indictment also includes a forfeiture claim, asking Roske to turn over a Glock 17, two magazines, ammunition, a speed loader, tactical gear, and burglary tools.
Roske was arrested outside of Kavanaugh's home early last Wednesday. Court documents show Roske was unhappy with the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion regarding abortion.
Comment: The American sociopolitical stress index is currently at levels unseen since prior to the Civil War, and only seems to be getting worse. It's times like these - when nations approach the end of a secular cycle - when crises destroy nations. Revolution, state collapse, depression... Whatever form the crisis takes, it likely won't be pretty.
He faces up to life in prison if convictedSeems pretty stiff for what is essentially a thought crime...of course after the three ring circus that was/is the January 06 non-event, I guess anything is possible....
There's a world wide revolution going on. It goes beyond Mississippi, it goes beyond Alabama, it goes beyond Harlem. What is it revolting against? The power structure. The American power structure? No. The French power structure? No. The English power structure? No. Then what power structure? An international, Western power structure.
US are in violation of international medical ethical law and in violation of biological weapons treaties. hang the child sniffer, and its...
unethical medical experimentation and in violation of the Nuremberg Code. fkn cov-19 vaccines ffs.. look how many have died, nazi maggot Fauci,...
imagine all the pink people running around by sunday, will they invent another flag ffs, give it a week, there all shedding there skin.. hehe
then to blame it all on Russia. sounds about right, typical warmongering backward us government with its uk lapdog..
When he announced any armed gangster would be welcome to kill Ukrainians, and forbad men to leave the country, I thought he would be recalled...
can we see where this is? an example of this index? how to access it? or where the editors just paraphrasing?