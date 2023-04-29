© Financial Times

At least 500 Australians have already joined a "landmark" COVID-19 vaccine injury class action lawsuit filed this week against the Australian government and the medicines regulator seeks redress for those allegedly injured or left bereaved by the COVID-19 vaccines.



The suit accuses the Australian government, the country's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and Department of Health and Aged Care, and a number of senior public servants of negligence related to the approval and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines, breach of statutory duty and misfeasance in public office.

"They greenlit the jab with no proper or reasonable evidentiary or logical basis to reasonably determine the Vaccines to be safe, effective and possessing a positive risk-benefit profile."

"The action will argue that the Therapeutic Goods Administration did not fulfill their duty to properly regulate the Covid-19 vaccines, resulting in considerable harm and damage to Australians."

They used the virus to justify all manner of draconian restrictions on basic life; the government also threw its weight behind the untested, experimental Covid vaccine as part of that fear campaign.So it really warms the cockles to see this sort of thing finally coming to pass:Of note: The Australian government never actually required anyone to get the jab as a condition of status in the country.Or, as the suit puts it:The lead solicitor in charge of the suit puts it bluntly:Among the plaintiffs is a "previously healthy father of two" who less than a week after getting the jab developed "sudden-onset chest pain, shortness of breath, fever, chills, sweats." He was diagnosed with "vaccine-induced pericarditis" that required open-heart surgery to fix."There was a large, intentional withholding of information," the father said. "That doesn't give people informed consent."