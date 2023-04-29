So it really warms the cockles to see this sort of thing finally coming to pass:
At least 500 Australians have already joined a "landmark" COVID-19 vaccine injury class action lawsuit filed this week against the Australian government and the medicines regulator seeks redress for those allegedly injured or left bereaved by the COVID-19 vaccines.Of note: The Australian government never actually required anyone to get the jab as a condition of status in the country.
The suit accuses the Australian government, the country's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and Department of Health and Aged Care, and a number of senior public servants of negligence related to the approval and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccines, breach of statutory duty and misfeasance in public office.
What they did do, like virtually every other government in the developed world, was ram the vaccine through the regulatory circuit as fast as possible without caring whether or not it was risky or dangerous.
Or, as the suit puts it:
"They greenlit the jab with no proper or reasonable evidentiary or logical basis to reasonably determine the Vaccines to be safe, effective and possessing a positive risk-benefit profile."The lead solicitor in charge of the suit puts it bluntly:
"The action will argue that the Therapeutic Goods Administration did not fulfill their duty to properly regulate the Covid-19 vaccines, resulting in considerable harm and damage to Australians."Among the plaintiffs is a "previously healthy father of two" who less than a week after getting the jab developed "sudden-onset chest pain, shortness of breath, fever, chills, sweats." He was diagnosed with "vaccine-induced pericarditis" that required open-heart surgery to fix.
"There was a large, intentional withholding of information," the father said. "That doesn't give people informed consent."