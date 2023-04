'Double counting' of offences

Recorded crime 'likely to fall'

In an article for the Telegraph, policing minister Chris Philp says the moves will stop police wasting time investigating 'trivial' reports.Police are to stop recording neighbour rows and Twitter spats as offences under a major crime shake-up by the Home Office."Police time is valuable," said Mr Philp. "I want to see officers chasing criminals and keeping the public safe, not filling in unnecessary forms."The changes in the way crimes will now be recorded have been recommended by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) as part of a productivity review and are expected to be backed by the Labour party This would mean that where a victim was stalked by an offender who caused criminal damage in the process, the single crime of stalking would be recorded and investigated as the principal offence. Similarly, the case of a woman raped after being stalked or harassed would be recorded as a single offence.Thirdly, it will no longer be counted as a crime if there is, for example, a public disturbance or a fight between two neighbours which is then resolved by the time the police arrive. At present, this would have to be recorded as a crime if a witness had reported it to the police as a threat to violence.Both the changes would require sign-off by a supervisor such as a police sergeant.The final amendment would make it easier for officers to cancel the recording of a crime where there was sufficient evidence that none was committed. The sign-off required will vary on the gravity of the offence.The survey, by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), has shown a steady decline in the overall crime rate in contrast to police recorded crime which has seen sharp increases, particularly in violence, sexual offences, and stalking and harassment - two crimes that were subject to new "double counting" rules in 2017.Andy Marsh, the chief executive of the College of Policing, said: "Officers and staff must be able to maintain high standards and properly record and investigate reported crimes whilst not becoming bogged down in unnecessary bureaucracy." Dame Vera Baird, former victims' commissioner and a former police and crime commissioner, said police needed to tread carefully. "It's quite dangerous to be messing with the accepted way of recording crime unless there is a real fundamental justification for it," she said.