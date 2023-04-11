BBC government funded
© Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Twitter screenshot
Elon Musk's Twitter has labelled the BBC as "government funded media" on its official account, prompting the British Broadcaster to object.

In an article on its own website, the BBC said it "has contacted the social media giant over the designation on the @BBC account to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

What's to resolve? The BBC gets funding from the government via an enforced license fee which everyone who owns a TV in the UK is made to pay. If people refuse, they are hounded and threatened with fines or prison.


Musk joked about the acronym BBC, before stating that he follows the broadcaster.


He also admitted that he doesn't believe the BBC is as biased as some media outlets, but that it is "silly" for the broadcaster to claim that it isn't influenced by the State:


In a further email to the BBC, Musk explained, "We are aiming for maximum transparency and accuracy. Linking to ownership and source of funds probably makes sense. I do think media organizations should be self-aware and not falsely claim the complete absence of bias."

"All organizations have bias, some obviously much more than others. I should note that I follow BBC News on Twitter, because I think it is among the least biased," the Twitter owner added.

The move comes after Twitter labelled NPR a 'State-affiliated media' source last week, a label which has also now been changed to 'government funded media'.

Twitter has also labelled Voice of America and PBS as 'government funded media':


'Debate' about the move to label the BBC is underway: