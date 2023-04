© REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah



FERTILISERS AND BATTERIES

what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis

Saudi and Omani envoys are planning to visit Yemen's capital Sanaa next week to negotiate a permanent ceasefire deal with Iran-aligned Houthi officials andthere, two people involved in the talks said.The moveA visit by Saudi officials to Sanaa is an indication of progress in Oman-mediated talks between the kingdom and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which run in parallel to United Nations peace efforts.Oman, which shares borders with Yemen, has been trying for years to bridge differences between Yemen's warring parties, and more broadly between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the United States. A permanent ceasefire in YemenIf an agreement is reached, the parties, the sources said.The Saudi and Yemeni governments did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.The Houthis, who ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa in late 2014, de facto control north Yemen and say they are rising up against a corrupt system and foreign aggression.They have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 inThe discussions, the sources said.Saudi Arabia restarted its direct talks with the Houthi groupThe U.N. hopes to resume a peaceful political process which would lead to a transitional unity government, if a ceasefire agreement is reached.U.N. Special Envoy Hans Grundberg met with senior Omani and Houthi officials in Muscat this week and discussed ways to make progress towards an inclusive Yemeni-led political process, his office said.Following years of a bitter rivalry and armed conflicts between Saudi Arabia and Iran, their biggest trade partner China recently stepped in to work with both sides and improve relations.Beijing, concerned with stability in a region that covers most of its crude oil needs, recently brokered a deal between Riyadh and Tehran to restore diplomatic relations.In an additional sign of progress in Yemen's peace efforts,allowing commercial ships to dock directly there, including Aden, the Saudi-backed government said.This follows the easing of restrictions in February on commercial goods entering the Houthi-held western port of Hodeidah , the country's main seaport.Abu Bakr Abeed, deputy head of Yemen's Chambers of Commerce, told Reuters ships would not have to stop at the Saudi Red Sea port of Jeddah for security checks for the first time since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015.Abeed said more than 500 types of goods would be allowed back in Yemen through southern ports, including fertilisers and batteries, after they were removed from a list of banned products.