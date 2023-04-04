© Government of Taita Taveta County



Flash floods caused severe damage in Taita-Taveta County, southern Kenya, on 02 April 2023. Four people are feared dead.Christine Saru Kilalo, Deputy Governor Taita Taveta County, visited the affected community on 03 April. She said the floods have left a "trail of destruction"."We are working in collaboration with various partners to strengthen our county emergency response to be able to offer timely and effective emergency services," the Deputy Governor added.Flash floods were also reported in parts of Narok Town in Narok County, causing severe material damage. As of 04 April, there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.