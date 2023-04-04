Searching for missing people after flash floods in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, Kenya, April 2023.
© Government of Taita Taveta County
Flash floods caused severe damage in Taita-Taveta County, southern Kenya, on 02 April 2023. Four people are feared dead.

Heavy rain fell in hilly areas surrounding the settlement of Kironge in Mwatate Sub-County on 02 April, triggering flash floods. Four people from the same family - an expectant mother and 3 children - were reported missing after their home was swept away late on 02 April. The body of one of the victims was later found. The search for the missing victims is ongoing.

Christine Saru Kilalo, Deputy Governor Taita Taveta County, visited the affected community on 03 April. She said the floods have left a "trail of destruction".


"We are working in collaboration with various partners to strengthen our county emergency response to be able to offer timely and effective emergency services," the Deputy Governor added.

Flash floods were also reported in parts of Narok Town in Narok County, causing severe material damage. As of 04 April, there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

At least 12 people lost their lives and hundreds were displaced from their homes after storms, heavy rain and flooding affected several regions of Kenya during the last week of March 2023.

