The Netherlands has decided to declassify data on airstrikes in the Middle East after media exposé...after media exposed as false claims that no civilians were killed in a 2016 strike by the European nation on a building in Mosul, Iraq. A US military assessment had identified the target as a terrorist HQ.The database, released on Thursday, detailswhich were part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a US-led military campaign against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).The Dutch Ministry of Defence also pledged to conduct its own investigation into suspected killings of civilians by anti-IS coalition forces.The move was in reaction to an exposé published on the same day by the Dutch public broadcaster NOS, its current affairs program Nieuwsuur, and the newspaper NRC. It provides evidence thatat a residential building in Mosul on March 22, 2016. The strike hit a residence outside of the campus of Mosul University, where academics and their families were housed.The raid was previously detailed in a 2017 assessment by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which was obtained by The New York Times and released in 2021.The Dutch media research, which was carried out with the help of Airwars, a London-based NGO which records claims of civilian harm in airstrikes, found eyewitnesses who contradicted the US account.Residents of the building saidBut they never detected any military activity and believe the US had every opportunity to know this, considering that the coalition forces constantly flew surveillance drones over the area.The Dutch government deflected accusations of underreporting civilian casualties, after national media reported in 2019 thatPrime Minister Mark Rutte referred to CENTCOM at the time, stating that they were "the arbiter in such cases" and have "all the knowledge and experience" to make assessments authoritatively.