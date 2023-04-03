Video of the incident was shared by Chris Elston (@BillboardChris), who said that he was assaulted twice at the protest, and that police did nothing. When pressed to respond, police officers suggested that he might have cut his own nose — or that he had incited the trans activists to violence by showing up with a sign that they did not like.
The first alleged assault took place, as Elston said, just seconds after he arrived at the park where the event was being held.
"After my first assault, which occurred within seconds of my arrival, I called 911 for police. This officer arrived quickly but stayed in her car, so I walked over. She told me maybe I cut my own nose! More farcical policing ensued," Elston tweeted.
Several of the protesters came to talk to the police as well, accusing Elston of attending protests regularly. The female police officer, after viewing video of the first alleged assault, said that she could talk to the other people involved and see what they had to say. A short time later, she said that they should not go talk to the people in the video, citing a desire to avoid violence.
Elston shared a second clip that showed him talking calmly with another person, who was filming the exchange — when a group of trans activists approached, surrounded him, and screamed profanities in his face.
"You suck. F*** you. F*** you, you're not wanted. F*** you. You're a f***ing idiot. F*** you," one activist shouted in his face. The others joined him, shouting, "F*** YOU, F*** YOU, F*** YOU," over and over again.
According to Elston, the police officer watched it happen — and then suggested it had been a "mutual fight" in which both parties were at fault.
Someone else posted a series of still photos pulled from the videos, showing the female police officer watching and smiling while activists could clearly be seen moving in and putting their hands on Elston.
"I need to sue the VPD. I have to. The assault on our kids can't continue, and the police enabling anarchy and violence can't continue either. What a surreal day. If you can help me, I greatly appreciate your support," Elston said in a later post.
