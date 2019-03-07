A British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruled that a 14-year-old child has the capacity to consent to their own medical treatments, specifically to receive hormone injections to "transition".Science is out, ideology is in, and parents who simply want the best for their children are being systematically cut out of the loop by dangerous ideologues who are deeply embedded in our education system, our courts, and our politics. It is a scary time to be a parent.
The child's father had sought to block medical treatments until a fuller hearing could take place on the implications of the treatment, saying he believes his child does not understand the risks and consequences involved, and he is concerned about the harm that can come to the child.
The father, who says the case is not about transgenderism but is about parental rights, is planning on appealing the court's decision.
Perhaps the most chilling declaration from the judge's statement is that any attempt to persuade the child to abandon treatment ... "shall be considered to be family violence" under the B.C. Family Law Act.
Not only has the court denied the father his right to stop his child from receiving a controversial medical treatment, it has declared that it would be considered abuse if the father tries to discuss the matter with his child with anything less than an affirming attitude.
(Doesn't this rhetoric remind you of Ontario's Bill 89, which was brought in under Kathleen Wynne and still remains today with the Doug Ford government?)
The judge also called the father's request for scientific evidence to be introduced into the case "disingenuous" and suggested it was a delay tactic. Yet, scientific evidence is the exact same thing doctors who treat children with gender dysphoria say is needed in this controversial area of medicine.
Perhaps the judge hasn't read about a recent study published in the medical journal Circulation that found "gender-affirming" hormone therapy is linked with an increased risk of strokes, blood clots and heart attacks.
Comment: The day that transgender ideology takes precedence over parents' rights as already arrived. Indeed scary, and dangerous. When law is determined on the basis of ideology, without fact or rational discourse, we can say hello totalitarianism, goodbye freedom. See also: