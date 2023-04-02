It is fair to say if it hadn't been for the intrepid reporting of Tucker Carlson and Revolver News (if the reader will permit a bit of self-congratulation) the burning questions surrounding Epps' involvement in January 6 would not have received the national attention that they deserve. According to the transcript of the January 6th Committee's interrogation of Epps, Epps himself singles out Revolver News along with representatives Massie, Gaetz, and others as the chief culprit in circulating so-called "baseless conspiracy theories" surrounding Epps' behavior.
The New York Times even summoned its most reliable journalistic janitor to pen a fully dedicated puff piece on Epps, presenting Epps as a deeply wronged victim of conspiracy theories peddled by the pesky likes of Tucker Carlson and Revolver News. We invite readers to revisit Darren Beattie's viral brutal takedown of this Times piece — a journalistic embarrassment even by the standard of the New York Times.
Ray Epps has recently launched the next bizarre phase of his grievance tour, and the New York Times has once again enlisted itself to provide sympathetic coverage. This time, Ray Epps demands that Tucker Carlson formally retract his "false and defamatory statements" and that Carlson issue a "full and on air apology" for "lies" in relation to Epps.
A lawyer for Ray Epps, the man at the center of a prominent conspiracy theory about the Capitol riot, sent a letter on Thursday to the Fox News host Tucker Carlson demanding that he publicly retract his "false and defamatory statements" that Mr. Epps had worked as a government provocateur on Jan. 6, 2021, and helped to instigate the mob attack.Furthermore, Epps demands that Tucker preserve his communications with Revolver News' Darren Beattie and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, presumably in anticipation of a defamation suit.
The letter to Mr. Carlson from the lawyer, Michael Teter, also demanded a "formal on-air apology for the lies" that have been "spread about Mr. Epps" by others at Fox. He wrote: "The fanciful notions that Mr. Carlson advances on his show regarding Mr. Epps's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection are demonstrably (and already proven to be) false. And yet Mr. Carlson persists with his assault on the truth."
Letters seeking retractions and apologies are often sent when lawyers are preparing to file a defamation lawsuit.
Mr. Teter's letter requested that Mr. Carlson and Fox send written confirmation that they intended to comply with Mr. Epps's demands by March 31. The letter also asked Fox to preserve all communications concerning the network's arrangement with Mr. McCarthy and about any dealings that Fox or Mr. Carlson might have had with Darren Beattie, the proprietor of a website called Revolver News, which published early stories about Mr. Epps.It is tempting to immediately address the substance of Epps' ridiculous accusations, but it would be remiss to do so without pointing out the buried lede here — that is, the identity of Epps' new lawyer. Epps' former lawyer who advised him through the Jan 6 Committee questioning and other things was a man by the name of John Blischak, who just happens to be a 9 year veteran of the FBI. Epps' new lawyer is Michael Teter, has an even more unlikely pedigree for a defender of Epps.
Brock is most notorious, however, for his infamous "Brock Memo," a memo formally titled "Democracy Action: Strategic Plan for Action" that served as a blueprint for the Democrat and Deep State alliance to undermine, neutralize, and destroy Trump's presidency from day one.
One of the key pillars of this strategy was the aggressive use of lawfare tactics to embroil Trump and his allies in continuous lawsuits and legal trouble. The lawfare component of the strategy was to be carried out by an organization called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which co-sponsored the Brock memo, and on whose board Brock served as chairman from 2014 to 2016. CREW was actually co-founded by none-other than Norm Eisen, former Obama ethics czar and notorious color revolution professional whom Revolver famously profiled years ago. In fact, Revolver covered the lawfare and color revolution-like components of the Brock Memo in this earlier piece:
Despite their constant invocation of "democracy" we ought to note that transferring the question of electoral outcomes to adversarial legal processes is in fact anti-Democratic — in keeping with our observation that the Color Revolution playbook uses "democracy" as a term of art, often meaning the precise opposite of the usual meaning suggesting popular support.As an underling of David Brock's, Ray Epps' new lawyer Michael Teter is every bit as embedded as Brock is within the nexus between the Clinton-Democrat Machine and the Deep State. Apart from Teter's employment with Brock's Facts First organization, Teter is the managing director of yet another Brock-project, the Democrat lawfare outfit known as The 65 Project. As it happens, former Trump Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark wrote an excellent guest piece for Revolver flagging Teter's group:
Perhaps the most important entry in Eisen's entry is the first, that is, Eisen's participation in the infamous David Brock blueprint on how to undermine and overthrow the Trump presidency.
This leaked memo was written before President Trump took office, further suggesting that all of the efforts to undermine Trump have not been good faith responses to his behavior, but a pre-ordained attack strategy designed to overturn the 2016 election by any means necessary. The Color Revolution expert who suggests impeachment as a tactic in his Color Revolution "playbook" was already in charge of impeachment before Trump even took office — -Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is run by none other than Norm Eisen. [Revolver]
When the Left wants something, you can be sure that limitless streams of money will soon pour forth to fund their destructive crusade. Recently, Axios profiled something significant you might have missed: "Project 65," a new initiative funded by millions in "dark money" to destroy as many Trump-affiliated lawyers as possible.To cap it all off, Teter used to work for the notorious law firm Perkins Coie, which functions as the legal arm for Hillary Clinton and the Democrats, and whose attorneys played a prominent role in promoting the so-called Russia hoax. Indeed, it was Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussmann who had a meeting with FBI senior officials in September of 2016 to present evidence of a relationship between Trump Organization and Russian Alfa bank — these allegations of course turned out to be completely false, like the rest of the Russia hoax. Sussmann denied to the FBI that he was presenting this false Russia info on behalf of the Clinton campaign, though it was well known at the time that his firm represented the DNC, along with the campaigns of John Kerry, Barak Obama, and Hillary Clinton.
At the retail level, Project 65's purpose is to file bar complaints against 111 lawyers wherever they are licensed. At the wholesale level, it seeks to amend state bar rules, so that no lawyers with a sense of self-preservation will ever again want to bring election-related contests on behalf of President Trump, or any other populist conservative candidate. According to Project 65, everyone secretly knows that elections in Atlanta, Chicago, or Philadelphia (my home town) are entirely aboveboard, so any legal challenges to them must be in bad faith [Revolver]
And then we have Perkins Coie partner Marc Elias who served as general counsel to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, and who according to the Washington Post hired Fusion GPS on behalf of the DNC and the Hillary campaign to create opposition research that ultimately led to the famously discredited Steele dossier. Not only did Teter's old firm Perkins Coie have a close relationship with the Democrats and Hillary campaign, it also had a very unusually cozy relationship with the FBI. Congressmen Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan helped expose the bizarre fact that the FBI built a special workplace within the firm that represented the Hillary campaign and DNC.
And so again we see that Ray Epps' new lawyer both institutionally and as a matter of professional networks inhabits the dark intersection between the Democrat machine, the Clinton machine, and the deep state national security apparatus. Of all lawyers, why would Ray Epps choose such an individual? Is Epps paying or is he getting representation for free? Perhaps more pointedly, of all clients, why would a David Brock lackey choose Ray Epps?
Recall that Ray Epps is the only person caught on camera as early as January 5th repeatedly and explicitly urging crowds to "go INTO the capitol." He was a veritable Where's Waldo on January 6th, largely if not entirely skipping Trump's speech and instead constantly directing rally-goers to go to the Capitol afterward, "where our problems truly are." He was pre-positioned at the initial and decisive breach-site at the Western perimeter of the Capitol, where he coordinated with others involved in the breach, and even appeared to orchestrate the breach. In fact, "orchestrate" is not Revolver's word — Epps himself, we now know, texted his nephew at 2:12 P.M. "I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it."
Epps' behavior on January 5 and 6th was so egregious that he was one of the first twenty people added to the FBI's most wanted list for January 6th.
Epps' behavior was sufficiently egregious to be featured prominently in the New York Times' "Day of Rage" profile on January 6th:
And then something changed. Very shortly after Revolver News brought national attention to the role of inauthentic and government aligned agents in January 6th, the FBI took Ray Epps off of its most wanted list. Then even stranger things happened, Adam Kizinger — a leader of the J6 witch hunt who never saw a January 6 participant he didn't want to see rotting in jail — started demonstrating sympathy for Epps. In fact, if you look at the transcript of the J6 questioning of Epps, you'll notice that Kinzinger appears to come to Epps' defense more actively and aggressively than Epps' own former lawyer John Blischak — himself a 9 year veteran of the FBI. The New York Times, which, as documented above, featured Epps as a prominent rioter for whom "storming the capitol was part of the plan all along," takes a radically different turn as well, producing a puff piece on Epps that would embarrass the propagandists of North Korea.
And now, to top it all off, we see that of all people representing Epps in his latest assault on Tucker Carlson and Revolver News (for daring to point out all of the above), Epps has retained a lawyer deep in the bowels of the Democrat and Clinton machine.
Ask yourself, why would all of these hostile institutions all of a sudden come to the defense of this January 6 participant, a former head of the Arizona chapter of the Oath Keepers-the most demonized and prosecuted militia group associated with Jan 6? Why would a Democrat and Hillary machine operative come to the defense of someone most famously known for wearing a trump hat and military camouflage, demanding that the crowd go-into the Capitol?
Watch this video and ask yourself why Adam Kinzinger, the New York Times, and Hillary/DNC lackeys — not to mention the Department of Justice — [are] so eager to protect this individual?
The question answers itself. And that's why the Democrat machine has enlisted its most aggressive goons to threaten and intimidate anyone who dares to ask it.
