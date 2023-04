A lawyer for Ray Epps, the man at the center of a prominent conspiracy theory about the Capitol riot, sent a letter on Thursday to the Fox News host Tucker Carlson demanding that he publicly retract his "false and defamatory statements" that Mr. Epps had worked as a government provocateur on Jan. 6, 2021, and helped to instigate the mob attack.



The letter to Mr. Carlson from the lawyer, Michael Teter, also demanded a "formal on-air apology for the lies" that have been "spread about Mr. Epps" by others at Fox. He wrote: "The fanciful notions that Mr. Carlson advances on his show regarding Mr. Epps's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection are demonstrably (and already proven to be) false. And yet Mr. Carlson persists with his assault on the truth."



Letters seeking retractions and apologies are often sent when lawyers are preparing to file a defamation lawsuit.

Mr. Teter's letter requested that Mr. Carlson and Fox send written confirmation that they intended to comply with Mr. Epps's demands by March 31. The letter also asked Fox to preserve all communications concerning the network's arrangement with Mr. McCarthy and about any dealings that Fox or Mr. Carlson might have had with Darren Beattie, the proprietor of a website called Revolver News, which published early stories about Mr. Epps.

Despite their constant invocation of "democracy" we ought to note that transferring the question of electoral outcomes to adversarial legal processes is in fact anti-Democratic — in keeping with our observation that the Color Revolution playbook uses "democracy" as a term of art, often meaning the precise opposite of the usual meaning suggesting popular support.



Perhaps the most important entry in Eisen's entry is the first, that is, Eisen's participation in the infamous David Brock blueprint on how to undermine and overthrow the Trump presidency.



This leaked memo was written before President Trump took office, further suggesting that all of the efforts to undermine Trump have not been good faith responses to his behavior, but a pre-ordained attack strategy designed to overturn the 2016 election by any means necessary. The Color Revolution expert who suggests impeachment as a tactic in his Color Revolution "playbook" was already in charge of impeachment before Trump even took office — -Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is run by none other than Norm Eisen. [Revolver]

When the Left wants something, you can be sure that limitless streams of money will soon pour forth to fund their destructive crusade. Recently, Axios profiled something significant you might have missed: "Project 65," a new initiative funded by millions in "dark money" to destroy as many Trump-affiliated lawyers as possible.



At the retail level, Project 65's purpose is to file bar complaints against 111 lawyers wherever they are licensed. At the wholesale level, it seeks to amend state bar rules, so that no lawyers with a sense of self-preservation will ever again want to bring election-related contests on behalf of President Trump, or any other populist conservative candidate. According to Project 65, everyone secretly knows that elections in Atlanta, Chicago, or Philadelphia (my home town) are entirely aboveboard, so any legal challenges to them must be in bad faith [Revolver]

It is fair to say if it hadn't been for the intrepid reporting of Tucker Carlson and Revolver News (if the reader will permit a bit of self-congratulation) the burning questions surrounding Epps' involvement in January 6 would not have received the national attention that they deserve. According to the transcript of the January 6th Committee's interrogation of Epps,The New York Times even summoned its most reliable journalistic janitor to penpeddled by the pesky likes of Tucker Carlson and Revolver News. We invite readers to revisit Darren Beattie's viral brutal takedown of this Times piece — a journalistic embarrassment even by the standard of the New York Times.Ray Epps has recently launched the next bizarre phase of his grievance tour, and the New York Times has once again enlisted itself to provide sympathetic coverage. This time,for "lies" in relation to Epps.Furthermore, Epps demands that Tucker preserve his communications with Revolver News' Darren Beattie and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, presumably in anticipation of a defamation suit.It is tempting to immediately address the substance of Epps' ridiculous accusations, but it would be remiss to do so without pointing out the buried lede here — that is,Epps' new lawyer ishas an even more unlikely pedigree for a defender of Epps.For those unfamiliar, Brock's resume includesa so-called "watchdog" group that watches conservative media 24/7 and excerpts "gotcha" clips for political purposes. Brock's current Superpac ran anand the New York Times described Brock's former group Correct the Record as "Hillary Clinton's own personal media watch dog."Brock is most notorious, however, for histhat served as a blueprint for the Democrat and Deep State allianceOne of the key pillars of this strategy was the aggressive use of lawfare tactics to embroil Trump and his allies in continuous lawsuits and legal trouble. The lawfare component of the strategy was to be carried out by an organization calledwhich co-sponsored the Brock memo, and on whose board Brock served as chairman from 2014 to 2016. CREW was actually co-founded by none-other thanwhom Revolver famously profiled years ago. In fact, Revolver covered the lawfare and color revolution-like components of the Brock Memo in this earlier piece:As an underling of David Brock's, Ray Epps' new lawyer Michael Teter is every bit as embedded as Brock is within the nexus between the Clinton-Democrat Machine and the Deep State. Apart from Teter's employment with Brock's Facts First organization,As it happens, former Trump Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark wrote an excellent guest piece for Revolver flagging Teter's group:To cap it all off, Teter used to work for thewhich functions as the legal arm for Hillary Clinton and the Democrats, and whose attorneys playedIndeed, it was Perkins Coie lawyerwho had a meeting with FBI senior officials in September of 2016 to present evidence of a relationship between Trump Organization and Russian Alfa bank — these allegations of course turned out to be completely false, like the rest of the Russia hoax. Sussmann denied to the FBI that he was presenting this false Russia info on behalf of the Clinton campaign, though it was well known at the time that his firm represented the DNC, along with the campaigns of John Kerry, Barak Obama, and Hillary Clinton.And then we havewho served as general counsel to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, and who according to the Washington Post hired Fusion GPS on behalf of the DNC and the Hillary campaign to create opposition research that ultimately led to the. Not only did Teter's old firm Perkins Coie have a close relationship with the Democrats and Hillary campaign, it also hadCongressmen Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan helped exposethat represented the Hillary campaign and DNC.And so again we see thatboth institutionally and as a matter of professional networksOf all lawyers, why would Ray Epps choose such an individual? Is Epps paying or is he getting representation for free?Recall that Ray Epps is the only person caught on camera as early as January 5th repeatedly and explicitly urging crowds to "go INTO the capitol." He was a veritable Where's Waldo on January 6th, largely if not entirely skipping Trump's speech and instead constantly directing rally-goers to go to the Capitol afterward, "where our problems truly are." He was pre-positioned at the initial and decisive breach-site at the Western perimeter of the Capitol, where he coordinated with others involved in the breach, and even appeared to orchestrate the breach. In fact, "orchestrate" is not Revolver's word — Epps himself, we now know, texted his nephew at 2:12 P.M.There are have been close to 500 names in the FBI's Capitol Violence Most Wanted list. The fact thatthe FBI ever publicly featured on its "be on the lookout" boards and "Most Wanted" lists reveals just how high a priority the FBI's rank-and-file investigators considered Epps to be.Epps' behavior was sufficiently egregious to be featured prominently in the New York Times' "Day of Rage" profile on January 6th:Very shortly after Revolver News brought national attention to the role of inauthentic and government aligned agents in January 6th, theThen even stranger things happened,— a leader of the J6 witch hunt who never saw a January 6 participant he didn't want to see rotting in jail —In fact, if you look at the transcript of the J6 questioning of Epps, you'll notice that Kinzinger appears to come to Epps' defense more actively and aggressively than Epps' own former lawyer John Blischak — himself a 9 year veteran of the FBI. The New York Times, which, as documented above, featured Epps as a prominent rioter for whom "storming the capitol was part of the plan all along," takes a radically different turn as well, producing a puff piece on Epps that would embarrass the propagandists of North Korea.And now, to top it all off, we see that of all people representing Epps in his latest assault on Tucker Carlson and Revolver News (for daring to point out all of the above), Epps has retained a lawyer deep in the bowels of the Democrat and Clinton machine.Ask yourself,a former head of the Arizona chapter of the Oath Keepers-the most demonized and prosecuted militia group associated with Jan 6?Watch this video and ask yourself why Adam Kinzinger, the New York Times, and Hillary/DNC lackeys — not to mention the Department of Justice — [are] so eager to protect this individual?The question answers itself. And that's why the Democrat machine has enlisted its most aggressive goons to threaten and intimidate anyone who dares to ask it.