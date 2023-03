© AP



it could lead to another serious, serious, serious, I repeat, confrontation in the China-US relationship,"

Xu Xueyuan, chargé d'affaires at Beijing's embassy in the US,Xu conveyed those messages at a press conference on Wednesday a few minutes after Tsai landed in New YorkBeijing has long stressed that the Taiwan question was "the most sensitive issue" in its relations with Washington and opposes other nations' contacts with Taiwanese government officials.But that has not deterred the Biden administration from repeating recently that transits through the US by a Taiwanese president were "nothing new" and urged Beijing to refrain from reacting aggressively.Xu rejected that position, saying in her briefing that the US "should not use past mistakes as excuses for repeating them today".she added.Tsai's stopover was expected to complicate fraught cross-strait ties and already fragile Sino-US relations Tensions between the two powers have steadily intensified on a wide range of issues including the Chinese balloon incident in February, their divergent positions on the war in Ukraine , and a stronger showing of the partnership between Beijing and Moscow in the bilateral relationship, Xu said on Wednesday.The envoyMcCarthy's predecessor as House speaker, Nancyas well as state and local officials and made public appearances.message to Taipei and Washington."Every Taiwan president has transited the United States," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday during a White House press conference just before Xu's briefing."She [Tsai] has also transited through both New York and Los Angeles before," he added. "The People's Republic of China should not use this transit as a pretext to step up any aggressive activity around the Taiwan Strait."Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has said it will eventually unite the island with the mainland, by force if necessary.Under official US policy , Washington does not recognise Beijing's claim of sovereignty over Taiwan but "acknowledges" that the claim exists.Just a few days before Tsai departed for her 10-day trip to Central America,However, officials from countries that have diplomatic relations with Beijing are ratcheting up their interactions with Taipei. Recent examples includeTsai's US stopovers coincide with former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou's historic 12-day visit to mainland China.Ma, who twice served as chairman of the Kuomintang - the island's Beijing-friendly opposition party - said people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are ethnically Chinese and that it is an "inescapable responsibility" for them to avoid war with each other.Beijing has claimed it sees no links between Ma's and Tsai's travels, despite some observers saying the mainland authorities were seeking to offset her US visit by welcoming his.Meanwhile, mainland officials said they had repeatedly raised objections over Tsai's stopover with the US side."The trip is not so much a 'transit', but an attempt to seek breakthroughs and propagate 'Taiwan independence'. The issue is not about China overreacting, but the US egregiously conniving at and supporting 'Taiwan independence' separatists," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference on Wednesday.Taiwan is taking part in the conference for the second consecutive time, with its digital minister, Audrey Tang, expected to deliver a pre-taped speech at an event on Thursday featuring opening and closing remarks by US State Secretary Antony Blinken.As with the inaugural edition of the summit in 2021,to attend.