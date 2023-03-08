© Reuters



Mass protests against Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, then erupted which his security forces suppressed, locking up his opponents or forcing them to flee.Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was handed a 15-year jail term on Monday after being convicted in absentia for treason and "conspiracy to seize power", a verdict she said was punishment for her efforts to promote democracy.Tsikhanouskaya, 40, a former English teacher,against incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko in a presidential election, whichShe and the opposition said at the time that the results had been doctored to hand victory to Lukashenko instead of herself. Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron hand for nearly 30 years, denied the claim., a close ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, thenThe authorities put Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition's de-facto head, on trial in absentia in January, accusing her and other opposition figures of trying to seize power in an unconstitutional way.Belta, the state news agency, said a court in Minsk had sentenced Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years, Belta reported."15 years of prison. This is how the regime 'rewarded' my work for democratic changes in Belarus," Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter."But today I don't think about my own sentence. I think about thousands of innocents, detained & sentenced to real prison terms. I won't stop until each of them is released."Tsikhanouskaya'sin a ruling she said was political revenge and part of a crackdown by Lukashenko on anyone he viewed as a threat.Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights activist Ales Bialiatski was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday by a court in Minsk in a trial condemned in the West as a "sham".Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has accused the West of trying to destabilise Belarus and promised to crack down hard on any new attempts to challenge his rule.