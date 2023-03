© Atlanta Police Department



Jurgens is one of only two Georgians arrested Sunday.A lawyer for the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was arrested and charged with domestic terrorism over the violence that broke out in Atlanta on Sunday in relation to protests of a planned training facility for police officers in the city, the SPLC has confirmed.Thomas Webb Jurgens was among thereleased by the Atlanta Police Department on Monday. Violence broke out in Atlanta on Sunday after protesters of a planned police training facility hurled bricks and Molotov cocktails at officers and set cars on fire.Fox News Digital previously reviewed a LinkedIn account for one Tom Jurgens, earlier on Monday which stated he is a staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center. That LinkedIn account has now apparently been removed.Fox News Digital also examined The Florida Bar's profile of Jurgens, which shows he graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law in 2019 and currently works for the Southern Poverty Law Center in Decatur, Georgia. Both the Florida Bar website and State Bar of Georgia website also include Jurgens' middle name, Webb, which matches the name of the man arrested on Sunday.Jurgens' listed office number went straight to voicemail when Fox News Digital attempted to reach him. Fox News Digital also attempted to reach Jurgens' family members, including one man who appears to be his father and who promptly hung up after stating the reason for the call. Protesters say the complex will promote the militarization of the police department and destroy the South River Forest.The Southern Poverty Law Center did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment on the arrest.The SPLC describes itself as a "catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements, and advance the human rights of all people."The group has come under fire for designating mainstream conservative and Christian organizations as "hate groups," putting them on a list alongside organizations like the Ku Klux Klan.In 2012, the Family Research Council, a Christian nonprofit that was labeled a hate group by the SPLC, was targeted by a man who fired a gun in the group's headquarters in Washington, D.C. A security guard managed to subdue him before he could kill anyone.The man told investigators he was motivated to carry out the attack after seeing FRC listed as an anti-gay group on the Southern Poverty Law Center's website.