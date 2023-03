Pakistani authorities say they have served an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Lahore residence, ordering him to appear in court on March 7 or face being forced to do so through police actions.The statement said authorities will take legal action against PTI leader Shibli Faraz in the incident.It was not immediately clear how police delivered the arrest warrant to Kahn or where he was ahead of the court hearing in a case dubbed Tosha Khana, a reference to the site where officials leave gifts received during foreign trips.It was also not clear if police had remained at the site following delivery of the arrest warrant.Khan has allegedly missed multiple court appearances in the Tosha Khana case.The Islamabad Police Force said via Twitter as the attempted apprehension proceeded that "all operations are being completed with the cooperation of Lahore Police.""Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders," the force said.Khan, a former international cricketer, headed Pakistan's PTI-led government from 2018-22.Khan has drawn tens of thousands of Pakistani supporters to recent rallies as a show of popular force against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which is under intense fiscal pressure that could threaten the South Asian country with bankruptcy.Pakistan's Election Commission in October disqualified Khan from the National Assembly for providing "false information" about his assets in a proceeding before the court, known as the Tosha Khana case.Khan said that the accusations against him in the Tosha Khana case are "baseless" and have been made to seek "political revenge."Khan was shot in the leg during a protest rally on November 3 as he was leading a protest march on Islamabad to pressure the government for snap polls.Khan has cited that injury in acknowledging a failure to appear before the court.