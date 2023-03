© Nick Kozak



The Canadian high school teacher who wears massive Z-cup prosthetic breasts in class has been placed on leave after The Post revealed thatThe Halton School District confirmed that Oakville Trafalgar High School shop teacher Kayla Lemieux was put on paid leave Tuesday."While not currently on an active assignment, the teacher remains employed with the (Halton District School Board)," spokesperson Heather Francey told the Toronto Sun One mother named Lynn told the school board Wednesday that "forms of identity and expression presented in the school environment [must] be scrutinized against the child's safeguarding practices."The controversy has sparked numerous threats of violence against Lemieux and school officials.Board of Education meetings have descended into chaos as it attempts to address the issue.She insisted in a sitdown with The Post that the man in the photos was not her — although she admitted she could not prove it — and denied wearing prosthetic breasts at all.Outraged parents demanded that the Halton District School Board impose a dress code for teachers, which was initially rejected last year due to concerns about violating Ontario's Human Rights Code. In January, the school board agreed to develop a policy requiring that teachers maintain an "appropriate and professional" appearance.Lemieux told The Post that she "would follow the direction of the board on what they mandated" but denied that she dressed in a provocative fashion."I don't think there's any problem with how I have dressed. It's the personal opinion of other people. I don't think I have dressed unprofessionally," she said.