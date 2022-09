In response, the high school has doubled down and defended their employee

A Canadian high school teacher has sparked controversy after pictures emerged of her wearing large breast prosthetics while teaching students.The school is said to be expecting protests when it opens on Monday since the photos went viral.In a statement to parents, the school said: 'As a school within the Halton District School Board (HDSB), Oakville Trafalgar High School recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression.'We strive to promote a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values of the HDSB and to, regardless of race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socioeconomic circumstances or body type/size.'They wrote: 'I'm sorry but this is hilarious and nothing you can say will change my mind.'Another wondered whether the prosthetics meant she has 'the largest bust in Canada'.HDSB Chair Margo Shuttleworth told the Toronto Sun that staff are looking at 'going through creating a safety plan' to ensure the Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher's security as they prepare for potential protests when the school opens for classes Monday.'This teacher (who teaches shop) is an extremely effective teacher,' said Shuttleworth. 'All the kids really love being in the class.'The school is expecting protests and anti-protests when the school opens tomorrow.MailOnline has contacted Oakville Trafalgar High School for comment.