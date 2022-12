The Ontario College of Teachers has completed a review of the situation involving a male teacher wearing enormous prosthetic breasts to class. They concluded that professional conduct provisions do not need to be strengthened because it is already within the power of the board to find a solution.The teacher's massive prosthetic breasts and the unwillingness of any administrator to do anything about it has turned the region into an international laughing stock and resulted in the school dealing with angry protests , bomb threats and threats of gun violence."[The College's] Council has concluded that the standards, governing legislation and supporting resources appropriately address professionalism in today's modern learning environment," says the report. "In conducting this review, we were mindful of controversy regarding images of a teacher wearing prosthetic breasts in the classroom, which has been the subject of recent media reports." timeline of events on the group's website documents the protests, bomb threats, and threats of gun violence that staff and students have been subjected to, and describes the frustration parents have felt at having their concerns ignored by the school board."Recognizing gender identity does not permit vulgarity or sexualization and no lawyer who knew what they were doing could ever have informed Halton otherwise," said Levitt.The lawyer also went on to say that the HDSB has a legal obligation to enforce professional conduct by its teachers, and that not to do so would set a dangerous precedent paving the way for more outrageous situations.